× Before you grill out this Summer, check out these secrets

Chef Brad Scott stopped by the outdoor studio at WQAD this morning. And who says 6 a.m. isn’t the perfect time to grill? Today is one of the longest days of the year so we had plenty of light. And while we could’ve cooked up some mean hot dogs, Chef Scott brought the skill for the grill!

The chef gave us some great tips and tricks for the barbeque this season. Putting corn on the cob on the grill? Smother it with mayo first! And his “Hobo Potatoes” involve a used tin can and a hot grill (and they’re awesome). His lamb chops have a local flair (Boetje’s Mustard), and the chef says “Why pay $14 for a gourmet burger? You can make it easy!”

Check out the videos below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video