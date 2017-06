AMES, Iowa — A rear-end rollover crash was caught on a traffic camera Thursday, June 15th east of Ames.

The video, from the Iowa Department of Transportation, shows a vehicle slamming into the back of a semi that had just pulled onto U.S. 30.

“(The semi) wasn’t up to speed yet when an inattentive driver hit it from behind,” read the Iowa DOT’s description of the crash.

Amazingly, there were only minor injuries.