× Today’s cone sales at Whitey’s Ice Cream benefit charitable organization

Whitey’s Ice Cream shops are taking part in a charitable fundraiser called “Cones for Kids Day.”

All day on Monday, June 19th, half of the sales made on cones will be donated to Bethany for Children & Families.

All QC area stores are participating in the annual fundraiser, which has been around for the past 30 years.

Bethany for Children & Families is a nonprofit child and social service agency that helps kids and families remain safe and strong.

Click here to learn more about Bethany.

And if you like ice cream for breakfast, read on…

On Thursday, June 22nd, we are interviewing Whitey’s Co-Owner, Jon Tunberg at the Whitey’s Headquarters on 41st Street in Moline, starting at 5am.

If you have any ideas, questions, or thoughts about Whitey’s, please share them below!

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here