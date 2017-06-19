× The heat is cranking back up this week

Some of us are wrapping up our Monday with some rumbles of thunder! While we’ll have a few more showers and storms this evening, they’ll be losing steam as we head into the overnight hours. With the sky clearing and the wind becoming weaker, overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A decent warm up is on the way for Tuesday with highs getting back into the low to mid 80s. A few showers and possibly an isolated storm can’t be ruled out, but most of us will see a partly cloudy sky. Summer officially begins that night at 11:24 PM!

With Wednesday as the first full day of summer, it’s going to feel like it with the mid to upper 80s returning. While the afternoon looks dry, showers and storms will be moving through late that night and into Thursday. The 80s will stick around for the last few days of the work week as well.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham