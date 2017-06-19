Sword Fighting Knights Show Off Their Skills Live On The Air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- The Chivalry in Action Goodwill Tour will show off its skills Monday, June 19 at the Rock Island Goodwill store.

From 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, the first 25 individuals making a purchase or donation at the Rock Island Goodwill store, will receive two free dinner and tournament tickets to Medieval Times, in Schaumburg, Illinois. The knights are making their pitch to get people to come out to their summer events for a fun, quick, family friendly vacation.

If you can't make it out to the Goodwill store Monday, at 4664 44th Street, Rock Island, you can buy tickets to the summer event by clicking here.