Two tropical storms could form as early as today

If you've got travel plans toward the Gulf Coast or have family and friends there, a heads up: it looks stormy this week.

Not one, but two different areas of low pressure could spin into a tropical storm by Wednesday. One of them has a direct line to affect the coast of the United States.

First, an area of low pressure near Cancun, Mexico is expected to strengthen as it moves into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. This system will move toward the coast by Thursday with a possibility of a landfall anywhere from Mobile, Alabama, west through New Orleans, Houston, or Corpus Christi, Texas. It bears watching as warm water could cause this to become a tropical storm or even hurricane by the time it reaches land.

The next low pressure system is in the Atlantic Ocean, approaching the Caribbean. This is likely to become a tropical storm, but rapid intensification is not likely.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen