Quad City Illinois lawmakers head back to Springfield to get a budget before next deadline

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois--- Illinois lawmakers are heading to Springfield Wednesday, June 21 giving them until the end of the month to put together a balanced budget before the end of the fiscal year June 30.

Governor Bruce Rauner called for the special session, saying he is willing to sign a budget backed by republicans in the General Assembly. The proposal calls for a property tax freeze, term limits and an income tax increase.

Representatives Tony McCombie and Mike Halpin say they are hopeful this next round of budget sessions will be successful, especially because the General Assembly can not override another veto from the governor.

"Right now with the lay of the land in the House, if they did pass something with the majority vote and if Governor Rauner vetoed it, they can't over turn the veto. What this right now does this time, it makes that conversation happen," says McCombie.

Both McCombie and Halpin refuse to support a tax increase, which is why they are looking into other options.

"I'm very concerned about the tax increase. It was part of the Senate's plan, now the governor and the sponsors have that included as well. For a lot of poor and middle class families that is going to be a deal breaker for me," says Halpin.

McCombie says finding a solution to this 2 year budget crisis has made her rethink her stance on borrowing money.

"You're going to have to borrow some money. You're going to have to figure out how your going to have to pay those bills back, " she says.

Illinois has already $15 billion in overdue bills. Some Credit rating agencies have warned they will downgrade the state's rating to junk without a budget.