QC Times owner to buy Dispatch-Argus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- The Quad-City Times owner, Lee Enterprises, has announced that it is buying the Dispatch-Argus.

The $7.15 million purchase is expected to be complete in late June 2017, according to a statement released to Lee Enterprise's investors.

As The Times takes on the Dispatch's assets, they will gain the website QCOnline.com and related publications that serve the QC community.

The Dispatch-Argus, owned by the Small Newspaper Group out of Kankakee, Illinois publishes each morning, and has a combined average daily circulation of more than 25,000.

(Editor's note: An earlier version of this story included a typo that incorrectly stated "$7.15 billion," but has been corrected to say "million")