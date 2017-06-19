× Gas line leak shuts down portion of Brady Street this morning

DAVENPORT — A portion of Brady Street has been closed to traffic after a gas line was hit.

A spokesperson from MidAmerican Energy said it was a two-inch plastic natural gas line that was hit Monday morning, June 19th. The leak was reported at 7:15 a.m.

Firefighters are on scene at 6th Street where workers hit the line, according to the City of Davenport.

MidAmerican crews are on scene trying to repair the line.

There were no evacuations for the situation, according to Fire Chief Lynn Washburn.