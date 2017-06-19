× Foot found at Burlington lake in 2016 belongs to missing man

BURLINGTON, Iowa — DNA evidence has matched part of a human foot found in 2016 to a missing man, officials say.

The foot was found at Lake West in Burlington back on June 8th, 2016 and was sent off to the FBI Crime Lab in Quantico, Virginia for a DNA comparison.

According to the Burlington Police Department, the foot was found to be that of Steven Leasure, who was reported missing in May of 2015. The Burlington Police Department was informed of the DNA match on June 12th, 2017.

Leasure was 52 years old when he was last seen, according to Iowa Cold Cases. He was described as being 200 pounds, standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with blue eyes and no hair.

Police said Leasure’s disappearance is an ongoing criminal investigation. If you have any information about Steven Leasure’s disappearance, you are asked to contact the Burlington Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 319-753-8365 or the Burlington Area Crimestoppers at 319-753-6835.