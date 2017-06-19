× Driver collides with semi trying to exit off I-80 in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Police say an Interstate 80 crash involving several cars happened when one vehicle crossed in front of a semi to get to an exit ramp.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18th, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

Driving in the fast lane, headed eastbound on I-80 near the Brady Street exit, a vehicle with six people inside crossed in front of a semi in the slow lane in an attempt to get on the Highway 61 ramp.

“The driver of the semi attempted to slow down in an attempt to avoid colliding with the passenger vehicle, but was unable to stop/slow in time,” read the statement.

The semi ended up crashing into the vehicle, which sent both vehicles off the road, the statement said. Four other vehicles crashed while trying to avoid the accident in front of them; fortunately sustaining only minor damage.

All six people inside the wrecked vehicle that went off the road were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement. They ranged in age from five to 30. That driver was cited for improper lane usage.