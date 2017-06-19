Chocolate milk does not come from brown cows, though 7% say otherwise

Where do babies come from?

Never mind that, we apparently first need to address where chocolate milk comes from because 7% of Americans think the answer is “brown cows.”

And to put that 7% into perspective, that would equal out to about 17.3 million Americans.

This statistic was pulled from a survey by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, which polled 1,000 adults over a five-day span in May. It was done as a way to kick off the center’s “Undeniably Dairy” campaign, which promotes healthy dairy products and farms.

“It is a bit surprising,” a spokeswoman for the campaign told CNN. “We don’t have a suggestion as to why people would draw that conclusion.”

The survey did find some other statistics that might apply to you. A quarter of Americans have gone to the store before 6 a.m. just to get milk, and 95% of Americans currently have at least one kind of cheese in their fridge.

CNN contributed to this report