The break from the heat will last into the work week

Hope everyone had a great Father’s Day! You won’t need the air conditioning overnight Sunday into Monday. With a mostly clear sky, overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s.

The cooler weather will last into the work week, but a few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible Monday morning and afternoon. I’m seeing the best chance for rain to be north and east of the Quad Cities. Due to a chance of rain and more cloud cover in these spots, highs will only reach the mid to upper 70s. It’s likely to be a bit warmer southwest of the metro area.

Below average temperatures will last through Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be near 80.

A warm front passing through on Wednesday will bring back the low to mid 80s, but a cold front behind it will bring a good dose of rain. We’re likely to see a nice batch of showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham