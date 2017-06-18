Bike event donates special tricycles to children with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- The annual Ride the River Bicycle Ride gave away 8 special tricycles to children with disabilities on June 18th.

Organizers say they wanted to bring the fun of cycling to everyone.

"It's a really rewarding thing to see families, the grandparents, siblings, cousins... coming to see this bike," says Katie Powers, VP Mississippi Bend Trykes.

This is the 33rd annual bike race and for some families it's a tradition to bike up and down the trails.

"We've done it for 13-14 years now we come down and whole family rides," says Phillip Beam.

For some kids it's a bonding experience, to build memories and connect with family.

"I like just spending time with my family and riding my bike and we can all talk and catch up," says Olivia Beam.

The specialized tricycles were donated by the Davenport Kiwanis Club , QC Bicycle Club, Happy Joe's Kid's Foundation, Sear's Manufacturing, and U.S Bank.