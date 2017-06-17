× Dozens evacuated due to chlorine gas leak in Albany, Illinois

ALBANY, Illinois — One person was taken to the hospital after being exposed to chlorine gas at the water treatment plant in Albany, Illinois.

According to police, a small chlorine gas leak was discovered on Saturday morning.

One city employee was taken to the hospital.

Approximately 25 people were evacuated from their homes while the leak was repaired, but all of them have been allowed to return.

City officials say the water is safe to drink.