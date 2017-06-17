× Another round of strong storms possible this Saturday

Once again, we have another chance of seeing some showers and storms late this Saturday afternoon and through the evening! Most of morning and afternoon with consist of a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s.

However, eyes will turn to the sky later in the day and this evening for the potential for strong to severe storms. As of now, the greatest chance for these storms to form is south and east of the Quad Cities, mainly in Central Illinois and Missouri. We’re looking at the main threats as strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado, but the chance is slim. Now is the time to have our StormTrack 8 Mobile App to keep up with the latest watches and warnings through the day!

As these storms continue to move further southeast, we’ll be left with cooler air just in time for Father’s Day. In fact, highs may not even reach 80. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham

