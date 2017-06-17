A few storms Saturday evening may become strong to severe

We’re keeping an eye on some showers and storms firing off this Saturday evening. Through the evening, we could see some storms reach severe limits with damaging winds and large hail. Flash flooding may also become a concern as these storms are likely to produce large rainfall amounts in a short amount of time. While everyone has the chance of seeing some storms, it still appears the best chance of stronger storms will be south and east of the Quad Cities. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for counties in yellow until 1:00 AM You can download our StormTrack 8 Mobile App for all the latest watches and warnings!

The severe weather threat really diminishes after midnight, but a few showers may linger into the early morning hours. Overnight lows will be dipping into the mid 60s.

As this cold front makes its way eastward on Sunday morning, we’ll be left with pretty nice weather for Father’s Day! Thanks to the front, a nice westerly breeze will keep highs only in the upper 70s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but most will see a mix of sun and clouds.

Similar weather will continue into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham