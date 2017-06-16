× What damage was left behind from Thursday night storms

A gusty thunderstorm knocked down large branches and trees in its path Thursday night, June 15th.

According to storm reports, it took around an hour for the storm to blow through the Quad Cities; from 10 p.m. until 10:50 p.m.

Winds gusted at their highest shortly after 10 p.m. in Scott County at 62 mph; sustained wind was at 48 mph. Again at around 10:15 p.m. a trained spotter measured winds around 60 mph in Bettendorf.

With these high winds, large branches and trees were reported down all over the viewing area.

Around 10:15 p.m. the storm traveled into the Illinois Quad Cities, hitting Rock Island with 44 mph wind gusts. At the same time, winds continued in the Iowa Quad Cities with 54 mph gusts.

The storm was in Atkinson and Annawan around 10:45 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. leaving large trees down and wind damage.