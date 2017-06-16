× Severe weather to threaten the area again tonight and later Saturday

I’m still expecting a couple a more rounds of thunderstorms, some that will likely be severe in the next 24 hours.

The first round is expected to develop to our west before sweeping across the area tonight. Like last night, the ingredients for severe weather are there with the primary threats being winds in excess of 60 mph and torrential rains.

The next round of severe storms arrives later in the afternoon and evening on Saturday. This time period is one to keep an eye on. Same ingredients are there again for damaging winds and torrential rains. However, a few quick spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out either. These could have the power of an EF-0 or EF-1 effect with winds approaching 80 mph.

Could be dealing with more power outages in parts of the area along with a few tree limbs down as well. Make sure you have charged flashlights ready to go and your StormTrack 8 weather app as well. I’ll be around for both events on the WQAD Facebook Live if need be.

Overnight lows will drop around the 70 degree mark with highs on Saturday reaching near a muggy 90 degrees!

Father’s Day, Sunday is your weekend’s best with fair skies and daytime highs around the 80 degree mark.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

