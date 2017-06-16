NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: How To Upcycle Items & “Make It Yours”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've all heard that saying - "One man's trash is another man's treasure" - and there's a store in Welton, Iowa that's proving that.

"Make It Your Upcycle Center" is located just a half hour straight north of the Quad Cities. The center takes unwanted, donated items and shows people how to reduce, reuse, and recycle them in unique ways. To learn more and see what classes they offer, click here.

On Friday, June 16th, one of the Workshop Instructors at "Make It Yours" was our Guest on our weekly "Nailed It Or Failed It" segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am. Tami Finley showed News 8's Jesyka Dereta how to make a holder for your earbuds out of something we definitely did not expect. Click the video above to see what it is and click the video below to see if it works: