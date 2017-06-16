× Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson wins stay, judge orders her to be re-instated

MUSCATINE — A district court judge has ruled that ousted Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson be reinstated to her position pending a final appeal hearing set for July 17.

The ruling by Judge Mark Smith came two days after he heard a motion to stay Broderson’s removal from office, which the City Council voted on unanimously in June.

The ruling could make the next Muscatine City Council meeting awkward, as aldermen there decided Thursday, June 15 that to appoint a new mayor to the position before the general election in November.

Broderson could not immediately be reached for comment, but she celebrated the court victory on her Facebook page, posting: “The Judge just ordered me back in office effective immediately. Thank you for your support!”