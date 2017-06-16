× McDonald’s ends Olympic sponsorship after nearly 50 years

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — McDonald’s will no longer be a sponsor of the Olympic Games.

The fast food chain had a sponsorship deal through the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo but is pulling out three years early.

The International Olympic Committee, which began a partnership with McDonald’s in 1968, said the decision to part ways was mutual.

The split takes effect immediately with one exception: McDonald’s will still sponsor the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. McDonald’s will operate restaurants in the Olympic Park and the Olympic Village, and can advertise in South Korea as an Olympic sponsor.

But McDonald’s Olympic-themed advertising in the United States will end immediately.