Man dies after falling from houseboat at Burlington marina

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after falling from his houseboat at a southeast Iowa river marina.

The Hawk Eye reports that 63-year-old Thomas Hoschek was pronounced dead at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington late Wednesday. He’d been taken there from Bluff Harbor Marina, which sits along the Mississippi River in Burlington.

The cause of death has not been released. Authorities aren’t sure whether Hoschek accidentally fell or suffered a medical problem that caused him to fall into the water.

A witness reported seeing Hoschek fall about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday and said he was pulled from the river by two firefighters between five and seven minutes later.