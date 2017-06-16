Jack Dunn found out on Twitter that he had won the Gatorade POY for boys Soccer. Hear what else he had to say about winning the award.
Jack Dunn talks about winning Gatorade POY
Dunn named Iowa Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year
