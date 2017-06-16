FBI joins search for University of Illinois student, missing since June 9th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois-- A University of Illinois student has been missing from campus for one week. And now, the FBI is joining in the search, escalating their level of concern by changing the case from "missing person" to "kidnapping."

U of I student Yingying Zhang was last seen June 9th. She went missing at 2 p.m. after getting into a car seen in campus surveillance video. Zhang was on her way to sign a lease at an apartment when she texted the apartment manager that she was going to be late... and never showed up.

Now, the FBI is zeroing in on the black Saturn Astra caught in surveillance video. They can't make out the license plate number, but say it was only made for a couple of years.

Meantime, community members are pulling together to try and help find Zhang.

Volunteer organizer Chuck Guo has been busy handing up fliers in nearby towns. He says, "I think it's a horrible thing that it happened in a college town, that people and parents and children in the university are expecting our children to be safe, and events like that really hurt peoples feelings regarding our university."

The FBI has installed several digital billboards in the Midwest.

When she went missing, Zhang was wearing a charcoal-gray hat with a white logo on the front, a white-and-pink flannel long-sleeve shirt, jeans, and was carrying a navy backpack. She has shoulder-length brown hair and wears glasses.