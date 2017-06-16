× Employee accused of stealing tools from business

MACOMB — An employee has been charged with burglary after tools were reported stolen from the business.

The theft was reported by a business in Prairie City, Illinois, on Tuesday, June 13th, according to a statement from Sheriff Rick VanBrooker with the McDonough County Sheriff’s Department.

VanBrooker said 34-year-old Steven R. Slayback from Macomb was arrested in connection on June 15th. He was held in the McDonough County Jail.

“The tools have been located in Macomb and are in the process of being recovered,” read the statement.

Slayback is awaiting his first court appearance, the statement said.