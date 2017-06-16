× Driver injured after veering off Eastern Ave., hitting house

DAVENPORT — A vehicle crashed into a house after veering off of Eastern Avenue.

The driver had been heading northbound on Eastern toward East 53rd Street when the crash happened around 4 p.m., Thursday, June 15th. According to a statement from the Davenport Police Department, the driver went onto the shoulder on the east-side of the road and crossed back over to the west-side of the road.

Police said the driver ended up hitting a maintenance access point and a fence before continuing on and hitting a house. The house that was hit was at the edge of Irish Woods Circle, which is a dead-end street off Eastern Avenue.

The driver was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.