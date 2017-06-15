Wrigley employees relish their time in the Friendly Confines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- With a long awaited World Series win under their belt in 2016, it's no surprise things are looking up at Wrigley Field.

New "world champion" status and new features at the ball park all bode well for the storied team. Ticket sales are robust.

And jobs – and job applications - are up too.

So many of the workers are seasonal. They generally work from April through October, unless the Cubs are killing it in the post season, of course.

Workers like these have real lives and real jobs outside of Wrigley every day.

But who are these folks? And what do they do in the off season?

WGN’s Julie Unruh introduces us to a few of them and find out what is the best part of working for winners at Wrigley.