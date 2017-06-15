Watch: Blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Operator says a blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down, condition of the pilot who parachuted out uncertain.