Trains will move faster on railroad between East Moline and Cordova

HAMPTON, Illinois - The Canadian Pacific railroad announced that the speed along the stretch of railroad between East Moline and Cordova will increase from 10 mph to 25 mph on June 30th to better serve it's customers.

In Hampton, none of the railroad crossing have crossing gates and that has some residents concerned.

"I think that that's a little fast... we have many young kids living here and they go up and down for school and I think that's too fast," said Ronda Anderson.

The school is right down the road from the railroad tracks, that many kids cross during the school year.

"Hopefully we can work with the school superintendent over the summer and get the information out to the parents," said Terry Engle, Chief of Police.

A bike path also runs alongside the railroad tracks.

"I can't ever recall seeing a train when I'm biking on this track," said Scott Lamb, biker.

The train only comes through twice each day and Lamb doesn't think the higher speed will be a problem.

"Even if it's going 25 mph, you should be able to see the train... so I don't think it will make a difference," said Lamb.

Hampton police want people to be aware of the change on the tracks.

"People are just gonna have to pay a little more closer attention, listen for those sounds and stop at all the railroad crossings in town and really take a good look," said Engle.

There's never been an accident on the tracks in Hampton but Anderson said she'll be more aware now.

"I'll watch a little bit more, pay attention a little bit more I know they honk their horns and stuff but sometimes they don't give you enough time," said Anderson.