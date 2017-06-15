× Thursday on GMQC: Lost Wedding Dresses and Rescued Ducklings

MOLINE- We are plugging along on Good Morning Quad Cities. Angie’s off Friday, June 16 (Well Deserved), and I wish it was Friday already…

Wedding plans have hit a roadblock for an Iowa woman after the dress she was planning to wear was stolen. Marissa Hurst was planning to walk down the aisle in a dress worn by her mother and grandmother, but Hurst says the dress was taken out of her car’s trunk while it was parked outside of her apartment complex.

This story would certainly hit home for my fiancé. We get married in three months. I can’t imagine her having losing her dress. She’d be upset…to say the least.

A Davenport man was able to capture the rescue of some ducklings on camera. Check out the video below. When I heard this story, I had déjà vu. I shot a story on some Bettendorf Public Works Crews saving some ducks in a storm drain four years ago! I can’t believe I did this story back in 2013.