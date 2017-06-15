× More thunderstorm chances in the days ahead

Some of our hot weather of today will once again have a chance to be rinsed out overnight with a couple of more thunderstorm chances into the Father’s Days weekend.

For tonight, a few showers and thunderstorms will pop around the area later tonight. One or two of these storms could be a bit hefty with torrential rain and vivid lightning. Skies will then quiet down before sunrise as the low dips around the upper 60s.

From later Friday into Saturday night is when I see a couple of more drenching thunderstorm events. The first taking place Friday night before ending Saturday morning with the final wave occurring Saturday night. Both events do have a risk of becoming severe with the primary threats being damaging winds and hail.

Highs both Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 80s before heading to the weekend’s best, Sunday with low humidity and highs around 80.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

