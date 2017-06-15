× Leaking gas line prompts apartment evacuation, road closure at Locust St

DAVENPORT — A leaking gas line on the west end of the city has prompted an evacuation at two apartment buildings.

MidAmerican crews were called to Emies Park Avenue and Locust Street, after a contractor hit a gas line around 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15th, according to a spokesperson from the energy company.

It was a two-inch gas line outdoors that was struck, which has left eight customers without service and Emis Park Avenue closed at Locust Street to through traffic.

As of 1 p.m., the apartments were still evacuated and crews were still working on a fix.