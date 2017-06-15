Illinois dropping lottery games could mean more business for Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE--After two popular lottery games pulled out from Illinois it could mean more business from across the river.

The Powerball lottery and Mega Millions games decided to pull out of Illinois at the end of the month.

According to the Chicage SunTimes, lottery officials say it was due to the state of the Illinois budget.

Iowa gas stations and other locations could see more people from Illinois buying lotto tickets.

"I know people from Illinois that already buy tickets here," says Minnie Scott, cashier at a local Iowa BP gas station.

She says the ending of the ticket sales could upset some but be good for business for Iowa.

"Some people will be mad because they want to play the lottery but now have to drive to other states that still have the Powerball and Mega Millions," says Scott.

Other Iowa residents agree.

"I would assume people who are very loyal to Powerball will head over to Iowa to get their tickets," says Sheila Boyd.

But for some Illinois residents the lottery games end comes as no surprise.

"They need to wake up on this side of the river...with what we can do for one another...its' just not right," says Mary Wenstrombown, Illinois resident and lottery ticket buyer.

The games are expected to drop out at the end of June.

Lottery revenue in Illinois goes towards education funding in the state.

The state gets about 40% of all sales and last year that was more than one-hundred million dollars.