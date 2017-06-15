× Ex-‘Bachelor’ star waives right to speedy trial over crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former star of “The Bachelor” Chris Soules has waived his right to a speedy trial and has requested that his trial be postponed.

Soules is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash and faces up to five years in prison if he’s convicted of causing the April 24 crash that killed 66-year-old farmer Kenneth Mosher.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2rvTQ1e ) that attorneys for Soules said Wednesday they need at least a 90-day extension to obtain items from prosecutors and schedule depositions. Soules’ trial is currently scheduled to start July 19.

Police say Soules rear-ended Mosher’s tractor and left the scene after calling 911 and seeking help for Mosher. He was arrested later at his home.