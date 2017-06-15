Busy weekend brings Saturday road closures to downtown Moline

MOLINE — Due to multiple events taking place this Saturday, June 17, downtown Moline will have various road closures between the hours of 3:50 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Quad City Microbrew Race features a one mile walk/run that will start at 4:00 p.m., followed by a 6K road race scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m.

Both will begin in the 1400 Block of 5th Ave.

Along with the race, the city of Moline will welcome Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to the i Wireless Center.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. concert.

With the race and incoming concert traffic taking place at the same time, there could be delays.

Moline Police say they are confident that event goers will make it to their events on time if they plan to arrive early.

The above gallery features the map and race route for the Microbrew Race as well as a map of downtown Moline’s available parking lots.

You can also use this link to assist in the parking search.

To accommodate riders, Metrolink is re-routing bus service around both events. You can find updated schedules here.