Chef Scott: Nutella and Banana French Toast

BETTENDORF – Scott Community College Culinary Arts Chef Brad Scott has made lunch for you and has made dinner for you. Now it's time for breakfast.

"There's a product on the market that the kids just love: Nutella", Chef Scott says. "Kids use this all the time on sandwiches."

"We're going to use this on an upscale French toast you're going to love."

The ingredients include banana, Nutella, Texas toast, powdered sugar, and some egg batter.

1. slice the banana paper thin

2. spread about 2 tbsp of Nutella on the toast

3. put about 1/2 cup of banana slices on the toast

4. place top of the bread onto the sandwich

5. dip into the batter

6. the batter is four eggs, 1/4 cup of milk, a little cinnamon, and some powdered sugar

7. place each side of the Texas toast into the batter

8. place in a hot fry pan for about two minutes on each side

9. cut in half, sprinkle with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and a strawberry slice

10. serve with Canadian bacon slices and strawberries

"See, this is the perfect Mother's Day breakfast," says Chef Scott.

"Why not splurge for yourself?"