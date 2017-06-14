YOUR HEALTH: Better than Lasik

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – You can now get laser eye surgery that's specific to your eye.

The I-Design System generates a high definition 3-D map of your eye, irregularities and all. Then it guides the laser to custom-correct your vision.

Christa Bailey was tired of fumbling with contacts or glasses before taking her dog Baron for his morning walk.

"I work on the computer all day so my vision has gotten progressively worse," she explained. "I can`t see far, I can't see the clock in the middle of the night."

Christa chose the I-Design Wave-Scan System to correct her vision. The F-D-A approved it 18-months ago and expanded approval to people with mixed astigmatism this year.

"It measures imperfections of the eye that are like a fingerprint that are unique to the person," said Dr. Sandy Feldman, a Lasik eye surgeon with Clearview Eye and Laser Medical Center in San Diego.

I-Design is adapted from technology used to shape and measure mirrors in the James Webb Space Telescope. It captures 1257 data points on the eye, so surgeons can make precise corrections.

"The I-Design is like the brain, and it's going to drive the laser treatment," said Dr. Feldman. "It tells the laser what to do. So we're customizing it based on your imperfections."

The I-Design System created a high definition 3-D blueprint of Christa`s eyes for Doctor Feldman. She used that as a map to reshape Christa`s corneas in a ten-minute procedure, as Christa's husband looked on.

The immediate result? She can see.

"Oh my god, I can see!" she exclaimed.

In one clinical study, 92% of I-Design patients achieved at least 20-20 vision.

I-Design works for nearsighted patients who are at least 18, who have a wider range of pupil sizes, and now patients with mixed astigmatism.

The risks are the same as the ones for regular lasik surgery.

TREATMENT: Refractive surgeons have long appreciated the accuracy and predictability of outcomes associated with wave scan technology. Wave scan derived treatments, however, have several short-comings including the inability to resolve the optical characteristics in those with higher prescriptions, small pupils, high levels of astigmatism and corneal irregularities. This is solved with the iDesign system.. At the core of Wave Scan is an array of small lenslets designed to measure the inherent deviation in eye focusing. iDesign increases the count of this lenslet array from 250 to 1200. Additionally, iDesign measures pupil size and topography in each evaluation adding to the comprehensive quality of each scan. This surgery is specific to an individual`s eye and allows surgeons to make precise corrections, which leads to better vision for patients. (Source: http://laserfox.com/2016/04/23/high-definition-lasik-next-big-thing-laser-vision-correction/)

If this story has impacted your life or prompted you or someone you know to seek or change treatments, please let us know by contacting Jim Mertens at jim.mertens@wqad.com or Marjorie Bekaert Thomas at mthomas@ivanhoe.com.