Watch Live: Trump to make statement from White House on shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will make a statement from the White House on Wednesday about the shooting of a top House Republican.

The White House said Trump will speak from the Diplomatic Room at 10:30 a.m.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials said several other people were also wounded.

The White House said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were both notified of the shooting in Alexandria. The president has spoken to Scalise’s wife and chief of staff, as well as House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the chief of the Capitol Police.