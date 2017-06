× Watch: Congressional shooter suspect interviewed at 2011 ‘Occupy’ protest

As details come out on the man police say opened fire on members of congress, we’re learning that he was no stranger to the political scene.

James T. Hodgkinson campaigned for Bernie Sanders in the Quad Cities during the 2016 presidential campaign. ┬áHe also was interviewed by our sister-station KTVI in St. Louis at an “Occupy” protest in December of 2011.

That interview is below: