Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect through 8pm

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of Eastern Iowa and all of Western and Northern Illinois through 8pm Wednesday evening.

Severe storms, including large hail and damaging winds will be possible in clusters through the late-afternoon hours. In addition, torrential rainfall will give a flash flood threat. Be alert for rapidly changing weather and be prepared to seek shelter should you find yourself in a dangerous storm.

And remember, severe storms can occasionally produce tornadoes. Just because this is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, it doesn’t mean there is less of a risk than a Tornado Watch.

