Moline Alum Matt Brill was selected in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. This is the second time brill has been drafted, he was selected by the NY Mets in the 24th round out of High School.
Matt Brill drafted by Arizona Diamondbacks
-
Wieskamp slected to Adidas Elite camp
-
Bandits boast plenty of young talent
-
Play ball! Opening day in majors, Cubs lose in title defense
-
Galesburg prepares to remove first round of lead service water lines
-
Enormous Monster Jam trucks roll into the iWireless Center
-
-
Fennelly leads Cyclones into QC
-
67 pounds of pot found in casket after hearse stopped near Tombstone
-
Oregon, UNC, South Carolina, Gonzaga fill out Final 4
-
The Best sights and sounds from The Score
-
Bettendorf soccer cruise in substate opener
-
-
Bettendorf boys claim MAC tennis title
-
Rockridge celebrates seniors in style
-
Bettendorf makes Quarterfinal statement