DAVENPORT -- After a fire closed it's doors for six months, Lunardi's is officially open for business.

The Italian restaurant has plenty of new features, including a remodeled entry way and the space to serve more customers at once, but the recipes remain the same.

Today, June 14, was supposed to be a soft opening for friends and family following a ribbon cutting but Lunardi's has decided to invite everyone to join them in their celebrations.

