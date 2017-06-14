Here’s the timing of today’s heavy rain and intense lightning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch Now: Good Morning QC

Good morning Quad Cities!

Showers and thunderstorms are likely for our day today, a few of which could produce torrential rainfall and vivid lightning.

It appears we will have a few clusters of thunderstorms this morning with a break into the early afternoon. Toward dinnertime, additional storms are expected. A few of these could produce damaging wind gusts and nickel-sized hail. Again, torrential rainfall and intense lightning are expected.

Some areas that see repeated thunderstorms could receive more than 2 inches of rainfall in an hours' time. That could cause flash flooding, especially in gullies and culverts.

Temperatures will top out around 85 degrees this afternoon with lots of humidity. We'll drop into the 60s tonight with drier skies after 2 a.m.

Only an isolated storm is expected on Thursday with highs around 91 degrees.

An hour or two of storm activity can be expected for Friday and Saturday. Highs in the 85-90 degree range.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen