× Experience A Unique Father’s Day Event in the Quad Cities

DON’T FORGET! Father’s Day is coming up this Sunday, June 18th and it’s not too late to sign up fo ra popular and unique Father’s Day event in the Quad Cities.

The 33rd Annual Ride the River allows families to explore the area’s riverfront bike trails on both sides of the Mississippi River.

You also get to cruise aboard the Celebration Belle riverboat and ride across the historic Arsenal Bridge.

Ride the River is organized – and benefits – River Action, which works to protect and restore the Mighty Mississippi.

Registration is taking place now through Sunday. You can find more information here.