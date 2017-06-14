× Drenching storms in spots to continue through the evening

We’re finally rinsing out some of this heat and humidity in the form of some well needed rainfall in portions of the area. However, this rainfall has been intense in spots and is being accompanied by some cloud-to-ground lightning, hail and wind gusts approaching 50 mph. The coverage has been scattered and will continue such through the evening hours.

Afterwards, the rest of the night will remain partly cloudy with lows dropping around the 70 degree mark.

Skies will be quiet on Thursday but pretty warm again and fairly humid with highs just over the 90 degrees.

Heading into the upcoming weekend I’m still expecting to see several chances of showers and thunderstorms, more nocturnal, before we bring back some refreshing summer air starting on Sunday.

In fact, highs in the upper 80s both Friday and Saturday will be replaced with temperatures having a tough go reaching the 80 degree mark by Sunday. Can’t wait!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

