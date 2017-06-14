Congresswoman Bustos: I play basketball with Steve Scalise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia- Congresswoman Cheri Bustos and Congressman Dave Loebsack both spoke about the attack on a Congressional baseball practice Wednesday, June 14.

Bustos says she was just getting home from the gym when she heard about the shooting. She says she knows U.S. House leader Steve Scalise very well and plays basketball with him in the Congressional basketball game.

"To think that he was just out practicing for a baseball game that is supposed to be happening tomorrow," Bustos said in a phone interview with WQAD News 8. "It's a charity game, and it's truly one of the bipartisan events that brings us together and tries to help charity, and then you've got a lunatic out there that just starts shooting people."

Congressman Dave Loebsack also released a statement Wednesday morning.

"I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of this morning's shootings. My thoughts and prayers go to Congressman Scalise, the injured staffers, and law enforcement officers who were hurt by this senseless act of violence."

Related: Illinois man ID'd as Virginia congressional shooter

Related: President Donald Trump makes statement on shooting