× Both Democrat and Republican members of Congress receive new threats following shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Members on both sides of the aisle reported a new series of threats Wednesday after the shooting at the Republican congressional baseball team’s practice.

For months, Republicans have expressed concerns about safety at town hall events. Those concerns have increased since January, when President Trump took office.

Democrats have been receiving threats too. Rep. Al Green, a Democrat from Texas, recently faced death threats after calling for Trump’s impeachment on the House floor. And Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat from Indiana and one of two Muslim-American members of Congress, told ABC News he “regularly” receives death threats.

All members of Congress receive local law enforcement protection at home, but many fear that is no longer enough.

This morning, the House Sergeant at Arms and Capitol Police leadership briefed members on security in a closed door session. Adding extra protection both at home and in Washington were the topics reportedly discussed, according to ABC News.

Some Democrats reported threatening calls to their offices after the shooting today.

After this morning’s meeting, Rep. Carson said, “A lot of members are talking about receiving calls in their offices that the ‘Dems are next.'”

Some Congressmen are already thinking about taking security concerns into their own hands.

Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican from New York, told WKBW, an ABC affiliate in Buffalo, New York, that he would also consider carrying a gun in public after today.

“I have a carry permit. I will be carrying when I’m out and about,” Collins said.