Unlocked doors make way for Morrison car burglaries

MORRISON — A rash of car burglaries were reported at the beginning of the week, according to police.

Between Sunday and Monday, June 11th and 12th, there were at least four burglaries, according to a statement from the Morrison Police Department. The burglaries were reported in the northeast corner of town near East High Street, Christopher Street, Coralyn Drive, and Jenkran Street.

Police said cash and other personal property was stolen. Burglars were able to gain access simply by opening unlocked doors.

If you have any information about these burglaries or other crimes, call the Morrison Police at 815-772-7659, or the Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.