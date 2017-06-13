× Tuesday on GMQC: Free Tacos, Hairy Swimsuits, and some old Cheerios Commercial?

MOLINE- It’s a very hot Tuesday throughout the Quad City area, but there is reason to stay positive.

Taco Bell is offering a free taco from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 since the road team won a game during the NBA Finals. Tuesday’s free taco is courtesy of the Golden State Warrior’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3.

We know about the ‘romp hims’ or as I like to call them, ‘brompers,’ but what about a trendy piece for women for the summer? The “sexy chest” women’s one-piece swimsuit is available to the delight and horror of many. Tuesday morning, we decided if anyone would have to wear it, it would have to be Eric…

And move over Cheerios? Eric pulled out a phrase at the end of our Fareway segment Tuesday, and I had no idea what he was talking about. Apparently, it’s an old Cheerios ad, but I am having trouble finding it on the inter webs…